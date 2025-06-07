Who is ahead in the NJ governor race? Polls, candidates, updates

The Brief New Jersey voters will select Democratic and Republican candidates for governor on June 10, with polls closing at 8 p.m. The race is closely watched for insights into voter responses to President Trump's second term. Leading Democratic candidates include U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, and U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, with Sherrill slightly ahead in polls and fundraising. Former state assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, endorsed by President Trump, leads the Republican field, which also includes conservative talk radio host Bill Spadea and State Senator Jon Bramnick.



New Jersey voters will have the chance to choose the Democrat and Republican candidates who will fight to succeed Phil Murphy as governor, a race that will be closely watched for signs of how voters respond to President Donald Trump’s second term.

With the New Jersey primary election on the horizon, here's a look at who's ahead for each party, who the candidates are and when we can expect results.

When is primary election day in New Jersey?

Primary election day is June 10, three days away.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

When can we expect election results?

What we know:

In the 2024 presidential election in New Jersey, the first results the AP reported came from Hudson County at 8:01 p.m. ET, one minute after polls closed. Vote tabulation ended for the night at 4:21 a.m. ET in Burlington County with about 95% of votes counted.

Who's winning in the NJ primary race? What polls say

Democratic primary

Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey : According to : According to a May survey , 28% of registered New Jersey Democratic voters said they would vote for U.S. Rep, Mikie Sherrill, as Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, and U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer each had 11% of Democratic responders' support. A month ahead of the primary, 24% of Dem voters said they were undecided.

SurveyUSA : According to a poll conducted in May, voters showed slightly more favorable options for Sherrill compared to the rest of the field. Gottheimer was a close second.

Fundraising numbers: Gottheimer has had a slight edge in fundraising, with about $9.1 million in contributions, followed by Sherrill and Fulop, each with about $8.9 million raised for their campaigns, according to the Associated Press.

Republican primary

Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey : According to : According to a May survey , 44% of registered New Jersey Republican voters said they would vote for former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, while 18% support talk radio host Bill Spadea. A month ahead of the primary, 23% of GOP voters said they were undecided.

SurveyUSA : The poll conducted in May only asked voters about Ciattarelli, who "has favorability ratings of 40%-36% among the broader electorate and 63%-19% among Trump voters," accordin gto the New Jersey Globe

Trump endorsement: President Trump has endorsed Ciattarelli in May and campaigned for him in a virtual rally

Who's running for governor of New Jersey?

The race for governor features a crowded field of prominent current and former officeholders.

Democratic candidates

U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop

Teachers' union president Sean Spiller

Former state Senate president Steve Sweeney

Republican candidates

Former state assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli

Conservative talk radio host Bill Spadea

State Senator Jon Bramnick

Former Englewood Cliffs mayor Mario Kranjac

Real estate developer Justin Barbera

What else is on the ballot?

Tuesday is the primaries for governor, state General Assembly and the uncontested special primaries in state Senate District 35.