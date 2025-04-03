NJ sinkhole on Route 80 disrupting traffic, local businesses: 'We lose what we have'

The Brief The massive sinkhole on Route 80 is affecting business at nearby stores and restaurants. Discounts are being offered at Rockaway Townsquare stores, reminding people they're still open for business. The first sinkhole was detected back on Feb.10, which led to the closure of the eastbound lanes.



The massive sinkhole on Route 80 in Wharton, NJ, is not only creating some major traffic headaches in the area, but it's also impacting business at nearby stores and restaurants.

Sinkhole on Route 80

Local perspective:

Traffic on the eastbound side is forcing vehicles onto other roadways such as routes 15 and 46. That's where you'll find the Red Hut Diner.

"They're coming from everywhere," said owner Vasilios Staikos. "You know they're coming from the woodworks because you know, everybody starting to find a new way.

Vasilios and his family have owned the diner for 10 years, and while you'd think extra traffic might be good for business, it's not.

"We lose what we have, forget to get the new clients," Vasilios said. "As I said, you know the person who's on the highway is not going to stop. You know he's going, where is he going? You know, because if it takes them like half an hour to go where it goes, now it takes them two or three hours, he's not going to stop for coffee or have breakfast."

"We were hoping tests would show that the westbound lanes, we could open a couple of those maybe as early as this week. That's not going to happen unfortunately." — NJ Gov. Phil Murphy

Meanwhile, Rockaway Townsquare is offering discounts at all their stores, reminding people they're still open for business.

Route 80 sinkhole update

What they're saying:

"You got two issues here," NJ Gov. Phil Murphy said. "One is commuters who are getting crushed. Hopefully the NJ Transit piece can play a small role. The other is small businesses in the area getting crushed."

It's been three weeks since the latest sinkhole was found near exit 34, and everytime, it seems like the Department of Transportation (NJDOT) is getting an upper hand, another sinkhole emerges.

"We were hoping tests would show that the westbound lanes, we could open a couple of those maybe as early as this week," Murphy said. "That's not going to happen unfortunately, that's probably another four or five weeks."

What's next:

The governor says the Small Business Administration can help struggling businesses with low-interest loans. He also said the state’s Economic Development Authority is trying to pitch in.

The state is considering legal action because the highway was built on unstable ground.

The backstory:

The first sinkhole was detected on Feb.10, leading to the closure of the eastbound lanes.

Why Does This Keep Happening?:

According to the NJDOT, the ground beneath I-80 is unstable due to voids left by old mines that were closed and paved over. Over time, the underground spaces give way, leading to recurring sinkholes.

