NJ hospitals limiting visitors to prevent omicron spread as COVID surge continues

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New Jersey
New Jersey hospitals are limiting visitors, with very few exceptions save for patients in the pediatric ward, labor and delivery, end of life and cognitive units, as the state's number of COVID cases jumped by 35 percent Thursday.

NEW JERSEY - Hospitals in New Jersey are taking new steps to keep patients and staff safe as the omicron variant continues to spread.

Facilities are now limiting visitors, with very few exceptions. Any visits to COVID-19 and immunocompromised patients must be approved by a member of the patient's care team.

Visitor exceptions may apply to patients in the pediatric ward, labor and delivery, end of life and cognitive units.

The news comes as COVID cases in the state continue to rise at an alarming rate, spiking 35% on Thursday with nearly 28,000 reported cases.

Another 7,300 cases are considered probable, based on rapid test results.

Prior to December 22, the state had never had more than 7,000 confirmed cases ina  day.

Hospitalizations have also risen by 10%.

