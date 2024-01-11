NJ flooding today: Passaic River cresting as water levels continue to rise
LITTLE FALLS, N.J. - Flood warnings remain in effect in northern New Jersey as weather forecasts show a Friday evening storm could bring more rain to the region's already saturated grounds.
As of 1 p.m., the Passaic River is cresting in Little Falls, and water levels continue to rise. Towns in Morris, Essex and Passaic counties reported road closures, including Route 20 in Paterson.
In Lodi and Wayne, full neighborhoods were cut off from traffic.
"We're getting dragged by mother nature," NJ Gov. Phil Murphy said during a Thursday press conference.
These New Jersey communities cannot catch a break: Flooding from a storm in December forced evacuations, shutdown highways and caused damage to homes and businesses.
Flood warnings in effect
Passaic County
- Passaic River at Pine Brook
- Passaic River at Little Falls
- Passaic River above Singac
- Wanaque River at Wanaque Dam
- Pequannock River below Macopin Dam
- Pompton River at Pompton Plains
This image from SkyFox shows flooding in Little Falls, N.J.
Morris County
- Passaic River at Millington
- Passaic River at Chatham
- Passaic River above Singac
- Passaic River at Pine Brook
- Rockaway River at Boonton
- Pequannock River below Macopin Dam
- Pompton River at Pompton Plains
Essex County
- Passaic River at Pine Brook
- Passaic River at Little Falls
- Passaic River above Singac
Somerset County
- Passaic River at Millington
- Passaic River at Chatham
- Millstone River at Blackwells Mills
Sussex County
- Pequest River at Huntsville
NJ braces for another storm
New Jersey is bracing for yet another strong storm system that is likely to cause more flooding throughout northern New Jersey.
Around 1 to 2 inches of rain will hit the area starting around 7 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Water levels are already high, increasing the risk of flood impacts. Saturday morning's tide is expected to exasperate the problem.