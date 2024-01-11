NJ flooding today: Passaic River cresting as water levels continue to rise

Flood warnings remain in effect in northern New Jersey as weather forecasts show a Friday evening storm could bring more rain to the region's already saturated grounds.

As of 1 p.m., the Passaic River is cresting in Little Falls, and water levels continue to rise. Towns in Morris, Essex and Passaic counties reported road closures, including Route 20 in Paterson.

In Lodi and Wayne, full neighborhoods were cut off from traffic.

"We're getting dragged by mother nature," NJ Gov. Phil Murphy said during a Thursday press conference.

These New Jersey communities cannot catch a break: Flooding from a storm in December forced evacuations, shutdown highways and caused damage to homes and businesses.

Passaic County

Passaic River at Pine Brook

Passaic River at Little Falls

Passaic River above Singac

Wanaque River at Wanaque Dam

Pequannock River below Macopin Dam

Pompton River at Pompton Plains

This image from SkyFox shows flooding in Little Falls, N.J.

Morris County

Passaic River at Millington

Passaic River at Chatham

Passaic River above Singac

Passaic River at Pine Brook

Rockaway River at Boonton

Pequannock River below Macopin Dam

Pompton River at Pompton Plains

Essex County

Passaic River at Pine Brook

Passaic River at Little Falls

Passaic River above Singac

Somerset County

Passaic River at Millington

Passaic River at Chatham

Millstone River at Blackwells Mills

Sussex County

Pequest River at Huntsville

New Jersey is bracing for yet another strong storm system that is likely to cause more flooding throughout northern New Jersey.

Around 1 to 2 inches of rain will hit the area starting around 7 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Water levels are already high, increasing the risk of flood impacts. Saturday morning's tide is expected to exasperate the problem.