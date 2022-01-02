Expand / Collapse search

NJ First Lady Tammy Murphy tests positive for COVID-19

By FOX 5 NY Staff
New Jersey
Tammy Murphy speaks at the Middle Class Advocacy Group Summit With Jon Bon Jovi at New Jersey Institute Of Technology on November 10, 2014 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

NEW JERSEY - New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Sunday afternoon, but Gov. Phil Murphy and other family members have tested negative.

According to a release from the Governor's office, Murphy tested positive for COVID on a rapid antigen test but is asymptomatic. 

The Governor and First Lady tested themselves after a recent known non-family contact in their home. Required procedures for reporting, case investigation, and contact tracing have been followed.

Monday's scheduled COVID-19 briefing will shift to a virtual format and stream online. As Governor Murphy is vaccinated and boosted, he is not required to quarantine per CDC guidance. He will continue to wear a mask in all public settings.

