NJ First Lady Tammy Murphy tests positive for COVID-19

New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Sunday afternoon, but Gov. Phil Murphy and other family members have tested negative.

According to a release from the Governor's office, Murphy tested positive for COVID on a rapid antigen test but is asymptomatic.

The Governor and First Lady tested themselves after a recent known non-family contact in their home. Required procedures for reporting, case investigation, and contact tracing have been followed.

Monday's scheduled COVID-19 briefing will shift to a virtual format and stream online. As Governor Murphy is vaccinated and boosted, he is not required to quarantine per CDC guidance. He will continue to wear a mask in all public settings.

