NJ ending coronavirus public health emergency

Gov. Phil Murphy is ending the COVID-19 public health emergency that has been in place in New Jersey since March 9, 2020.

The majority of executive orders issued in conjunction with the health emergency will expire in 30 days.

The governor will still be allowed to issue orders related to vaccination efforts, testing, and implementation of any CDC recommendations to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

That authority will last until January 11, 2022, under legislation that was approved by the state legislature.

"Today’s lifting of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency is a clear and decisive step on the path toward normalcy," said Governor Murphy. "The past 15 months have been a challenge, and I thank every New Jerseyan who stayed home, masked up, took precautions to keep this virus in check, and got vaccinated for allowing us to get to this point."

The legislation keeps 14 executive orders in place until January 1, 2022, though they can be modified or rescinded prior to that date by the governor.