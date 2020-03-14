NJ announces 2nd death, 19 new coronavirus cases

article

Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday night announced New Jersey's second death from the coronavirus, a female in her 50s who was being treated at CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County.

Earlier, he had announced New Jersey has announced 19 new presumptive positive coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 69.

Information posted on the state Department of Health website says more than a third of the cases — 25 — are in Bergen County, with 10 are in Middlesex County.

The New Jersey Department of Corrections said its suspending visits for the next 30 days as of Saturday evening. Commissioner Marcus Hicks said officials recognize that families are “a critical support to the population in our care" but ensuring the health and safety of inmates, residents, staff and the public were of paramount importance.

Murphy said earlier that the state is preparing for closing schools statewide, though he stopped short of taking that step. He said it's a matter of when, not if, they close. Education officials said some 354 districts, or roughly half, in the state have closed already.