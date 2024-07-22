NJ Route 3 accident: Tractor-trailer reportedly explodes, catches fire in Clifton

A tractor-trailer reportedly exploded and caught fire on Route 3 in Clifton, NJ, closing lanes on the highway and forcing evacuations at nearby homes on Monday morning.

Fire in Clifton NJ today

Videos on X, formally Twitter, showed a large tractor-trailer on fire, with flames and smoke seen shooting up into the sky.

According to the Clifton Police Department, the call came in just after 9 a.m. reporting a large commercial vehicle on fire, as well as the sound of an explosion.

Police said the first arriving officer also saw additional explosions. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

As of Monday morning, Route 3 was closed in both directions at Valley Road and Grove Street. The scene is near the Garden State Parkway southbound Exit ramp, Exit 153.

According to 511nj.org, "As of 10:03 a.m., there's a tractor trailer fire on NJ 3 in both directions Grove St in Clifton. All lanes closed."

Rt 3 accident today NJ: Traffic map

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash, or any injuries.