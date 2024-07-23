Route 3 in Clifton, NJ partially reopens after truck explosion: LIVE TRAFFIC MAP

Repairs are still ongoing on Route 3 in Clifton, NJ after a tractor-trailer exploded and caught fire on Monday, killing a truck driver, the Passaic County Prosecutor said.

Is Route 3 still closed

According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, the highway is partially open.

"Rt 3 eastbound 2 RIGHT LANES between Rt 46 and Grove Street and RAMP from Valley Rd to Rt 3 eastbound REMAIN CLOSED in Clifton for ongoing emergency repairs," the agency said on X, formally Twitter. "Use caution, slow down, and expect delays or plan alternate route."

LIVE traffic map

Click HERE to open the embedded map in your browser.

The incident closed lanes on the highway in both directions and forced evacuations at nearby homes on Monday morning.

Accident on Route 3 Monday

According to authorities, the truck crashed into a barrier, causing it to catch on fire. The body of the driver, a 55-year-old man from Linden, was discovered inside the wreckage.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The Passaic County Prosecutor said the NJ DEP and Passaic County health officials tested for chemicals in the air following the crash and found there were no airborne contaminants.

Videos on X showed a large tractor-trailer on fire, with flames and smoke seen shooting up into the sky.