The Brief J.D. Power has released its annual airport satisfaction study, ranking America’s airports based on seven factors, including ease of travel and food and beverage options. Newark Liberty International Airport ranked in last place in the study concerning "mega" airports. The airport has experienced several issues over the past few months.



A new study released by J.D. Power ranks America's airports based on several different factors – Newark Liberty International Airport didn't fare so well.

Annual airport survey

What we know:

The annual survey is based on more than 30,000 surveys from travelers in the U.S. and Canada.

The report ranks the best and worst airports in three categories: mega airports (33 million-plus passengers a year), large airports (10 million to 32.9 million passengers a year) and medium airports (4.5 million to 9.9 million passengers per year).

Seven factors are measured in the survey:

Ease of travel through the airport Level of trust with the airport The terminal facilities The airport staff Food, beverage and retail Experience arriving at the airport Experience departing the airport

Newark airport's performance

Local perspective:

Based on a 1,000-point scale, Newark Liberty International Airport scored a 565, putting it in dead last in its category.

The backstory:

The airport has been plagued with issues in the past year. Ground delays and stops caused by "equipment outages" and "staffing issues" led to numerous flights being either delayed or canceled.