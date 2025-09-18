Newark airport deemed "worst mega airport" in the US this year
NEWARK - A new study released by J.D. Power ranks America's airports based on several different factors – Newark Liberty International Airport didn't fare so well.
Annual airport survey
What we know:
The annual survey is based on more than 30,000 surveys from travelers in the U.S. and Canada.
The report ranks the best and worst airports in three categories: mega airports (33 million-plus passengers a year), large airports (10 million to 32.9 million passengers a year) and medium airports (4.5 million to 9.9 million passengers per year).
Seven factors are measured in the survey:
- Ease of travel through the airport
- Level of trust with the airport
- The terminal facilities
- The airport staff
- Food, beverage and retail
- Experience arriving at the airport
- Experience departing the airport
Newark airport's performance
Local perspective:
Based on a 1,000-point scale, Newark Liberty International Airport scored a 565, putting it in dead last in its category.
The backstory:
The airport has been plagued with issues in the past year. Ground delays and stops caused by "equipment outages" and "staffing issues" led to numerous flights being either delayed or canceled.
The Source: This article includes information from J.D. Power's 2025 Airport Satisfaction survey.