Newark airport updates: United Airlines cuts 35 daily flights; more delays, cancellations

The Brief Another day of delays and cancellations at Newark Liberty International Airport to begin the workweek. According to FlightAware, as of this morning, the airport has already seen hundreds of delays and cancellations. Faulting the FAA's alleged failure to address "long-simmering" challenges related to the air-traffic control system, United Airlines cut 35 daily flights from its Newark schedule starting Saturday.



According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, as of Monday morning, the airport already saw hundreds of delays and cancellations, continuing the trend of disruptions at the airport over the past week.

Newark airport updates

What we know:

Faulting the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) alleged failure to address "long-simmering" challenges related to the air-traffic control system, United Airlines cut 35 daily flights from its Newark schedule starting Saturday.

United CEO Scott Kirby said the technology used to manage planes at the New Jersey airport failed more than once in recent days. The flight delays, cancellations and diversions the equipment problems caused were compounded when more than one-fifth of Newark's traffic controllers "walked off the job," he said.

"This particular air traffic control facility has been chronically understaffed for years and without these controllers, it’s now clear — and the FAA tells us — that Newark airport cannot handle the number of planes that are scheduled to operate there in the weeks and months ahead," Kirby wrote in a letter to customers.

United Airlines operates the most flights out of Newark by far, and 35 flights represents about 10% of the round-trip domestic schedule operated by the carrier and its regional United Express network, according to information on the company's website.

What is going on at Newark airport?

The backstory:

The two most prevalent issues contributing to the disruptions are a staffing shortage for air traffic control and ongoing construction at the airport.

Newark airport runway construction

One of Newark's primary runways, Runway 4L-22R, is closed until mid-June due to a construction project meant to "rehabilitate" the runway. The $121 million project will improve the runway's infrastructure so that it complies with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards.

"We're about 3,000 air traffic controllers short right now." — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy

Flights are being redirected to two alternate runways while construction is underway. However, there are times when Newark operates with just one active runway, according to travelers online.

FAA staffing shortages

The other issue Newark Airport is facing is a major staffing shortage.

Last Thursday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy unveiled a new package to boost the dwindling workforce.

"We're about 3,000 air traffic controllers short right now," Duffy said. "Now we do have enough controllers to control the airspace. We increased our salaries by 30%. The key part of the solution is the current air traffic controllers that we have. We are going to give an upfront substantial bonus for those controllers who are eligible to retire to actually stay on."

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association, a workers’ union, said at the time that those moves could help address staffing shortages, but it also said the system is "long overdue for technology and infrastructure upgrades."

Duffy said on Friday that he visited with "our hard-working air traffic controllers as we work to fix these equipment outages caused by outdated technology."

