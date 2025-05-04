United Airlines cuts flights from Newark Airport's schedule

The Brief Newark Liberty International Airport experienced several delays and cancellations over the weekend. Ongoing construction and an air traffic control staffing shortage are contributing to the disruption. United Airlines is cutting 35 round-trip flights per day from Newark Airport's schedule.



"The ripple effect is being felt nationwide."

Lengthy delays and abrupt cancellations

What we know:

Newark Liberty International Airport experienced upwards of 350 delays and 80 cancellations on May 3, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, continuing the trend of disruptions at the airport over the weekend.

The two most prevalent issues contributing to the disruptions are a staffing shortage for air traffic control and ongoing construction at the airport.

"Newark Airport cannot handle the number of planes that are scheduled to operate there in the weeks and months ahead." — United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby

Runway rehabilitation

One of Newark's primary runways, Runway 4L-22R, is closed until mid-June due to a construction project meant to "rehabilitate" the runway. The $121 million project will improve the runway's infrastructure so that it complies with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards.

Flights are being redirected to two alternate runways while construction is underway. However, there are times when Newark operates with just one active runway, according to travelers online.

FAA staffing shortages

The other issue Newark Airport is facing is a major staffing shortage.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby wrote that Newark Airport's air traffic control facility "has been chronically understaffed for years" in a letter to the airline's customers.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a new set of actions to "further supercharge the air traffic controller workforce" on May 1.

"There is no other choice"

What's next:

"We feel like there is no other choice in order to protect our customers," Kirby wrote in regard to the 35 daily round-trip flights being pulled from Newark's schedule.