New Yorkers with health conditions can check Feb. 14 for vaccine appointments starting next day

New York residents who have certain underlying medical conditions and so-called comorbidities can start registering to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot on Sunday, Feb. 14, for appointments beginning on Monday, Feb. 15, at state-run mass vaccination sites, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday. In order to get the shot, residents will have to demonstrate that they qualify by submitting documentation to the facility where they make their appointment, the governor said.

"While this is a great step forward in ensuring the most vulnerable among us have access to this life-saving vaccine, it's no secret that any time you're dealing with a resource this scarce, there are going to be attempts to commit fraud and game the system," Cuomo said. "That's why it's been critically important that we put safeguards in place to prevent bad actors from slowing the distribution process and we have done just that."

Vaccination sites that are run by New York City and other local health departments, which have their own respective booking systems, will determine how, where, and when to start distributing the vaccine to people with comorbidities. These sites can also start taking reservations on Feb. 14 for appointments starting Feb. 15, depending on their supply of the vaccine. (Note: Vaccine sites are not supposed to start taking reservations earlier than Feb. 14.)

Cuomo: NY to begin vaccinating people with health problems Feb. 15

To prove your eligibility, you will have to have either a letter from a doctor, or medical evidence of the comorbidity, or a signed certification, according to the governor.

Last week, Cuomo's office released the list of qualifying conditions that place you at a higher risk of experiencing either moderate illness, or severe illness, or death from contracting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. You can get vaccinated beginning on Feb. 15 if you're an adult and have one or more of these conditions:

Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)

Chronic kidney disease

Pulmonary Disease, including but not limited to, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11 related pulmonary diseases

Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities including Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2), Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer's Disease or dementia

Liver disease

You can get more information about the vaccine and vaccination sites by either calling 833-NYS-4-VAX (833-697-4829) or viewing this page.