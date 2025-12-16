How New Yorkers feel about the F and M subway swap

The Brief Commuters have mixed feelings regarding the recent F and M train swap between Manhattan and Queens, which has been in effect for just over a week. While some benefit from less crowded trains and better access to shopping, others face longer commutes and confusion due to the changes. The MTA is considering implementing a real-time map to help commuters navigate the changes.



Commuters face challenges with new train swap

What we know:

While some commuters benefit from less crowded trains and better access to shopping, others face longer commutes and confusion due to the changes.

"It's kind of inconvenient really, especially in the afternoon," one commuter told FOX 5 NY's Arthur Chi'en. She now has to take a bus to Queens Plaza to transfer if traveling between the hours when the trains swap.

"It gets you places more on time," another rider said.

The backstory:

The MTA swapped the lines on Dec. 8, a move officials said would improve reliability for more than one million daily riders; the swap is intended to reduce the number of track merges that cause slowdowns when multiple lines share tracks.

From about 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays, the F takes over the M’s Manhattan–Queens path, stopping at Queens Plaza, Court Sq–23 St, Lexington Av/53 St and 5 Av/53 St. Between those times, the M now serves 21 St–Queensbridge, Roosevelt Island, Lexington Av/63 St and 57 St — stations on the F line.]

Express and local patterns in Queens remain the same: the F runs express and the M runs local during daytime hours. Overnight and weekend service patterns were not adjusted, either.

What's next:

The MTA is considering implementing a real-time map to help commuters navigate the changes.

Additionally, there are calls for improved signage to reduce confusion, particularly during overnight hours and weekends when the system reverts to the old setup.