How to navigate the F and M train swap and new route map

The Brief Weekday F and M trains will swap routes starting Monday, shifting which line serves key Queens–Manhattan stations. The MTA says the swap will reduce delays by cutting the number of track merges that slow trains during peak hours. Riders will need to adjust to new F train stops and transfer points, with late-night and weekend service remaining the same.



Monday’s commute might look a little different for riders traveling between Manhattan and Queens.

What we know:

The MTA will swap the weekday routes of the F and M trains starting Dec. 8, a move officials say will improve reliability for more than 1 million daily riders.

SKIP TO: F and M train route map | Weekday F and M train

When does the F and M trains swap?

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 23: People sit on an F train at the Herald Square subway station on April 23, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Expand

From about 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays, the F will take over the M’s current Manhattan–Queens path, stopping at Queens Plaza, Court Sq–23 St, Lexington Av/53 St and 5 Av/53 St.

The M will begin serving 21 St–Queensbridge, Roosevelt Island, Lexington Av/63 St and 57 St — stations currently on the F line.

Express and local patterns in Queens remain the same: the F will run express and the M will run local during daytime hours.

Why are the F and M trains swapping?

MTA subway station OMNY turnstile entrance for E, F, M & R trains, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The backstory:

The MTA said the swap will reduce the number of track merges that cause slowdowns when multiple lines share tracks. After the change, the F will share tracks with two lines instead of three, and the M will share with three lines instead of four.

Because the M currently runs less frequently, peak-hour service on the M will increase to limit longer waits for riders shifted onto the line.

What you can do:

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 7: An F-line train arrives at the Smith Street - 9th Street subway station on May 7, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Expand

Take the M for 21 St–Queensbridge, Roosevelt Island, Lexington Av/63 St and 57 St.

Take the F for Queens Plaza, Court Sq–23 St, Lexington Av/53 St and 5 Av/53 St.

Transfer between the F and E/R at Jackson Hts–Roosevelt Av for express service in Queens.

Transfers between lines will shift: Use 34 St–Herald Sq to transfer between F and M.

Use Jackson Hts–Roosevelt Av for transfers between M and E/R.

Use 47–50 Sts–Rockefeller Ctr or Jackson Heights for F–R transfers.

A free street-level transfer remains available between the Q at 59 St and the F/M at Lexington Av/63 St.

F and M train: Weekends and nights

Overnight and weekend service patterns will stay the same. The F will continue operating to Queensbridge, Roosevelt Island and 63rd Street, while the M will maintain its Brooklyn–Queens service between Delancey–Essex and Middle Village–Metropolitan Av.