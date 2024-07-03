New Yorkers could face $1,000 fines for illegal fireworks, NYPD warns

New Yorkers can be fined up to $1,000 for illegally selling and possessing fireworks, the NYPD said.

"If you have fireworks, you can be ARRESTED, your car can be confiscated, and your business can be closed," the NYPD said in a post on X.

If you violate any of these rules, you could be charged with a felony or misdemeanor, according to the Law Offices of Stephen Bilkins and associates.

Under New York Penal Code § 270.00, you will be charged with unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks if you possess, explode, sell or furnish fireworks.

Fireworks-related injuries

According to a press release from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, thousands of people, mostly children, teens, and young adults are injured while using fireworks.

According to a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks-related injuries have risen by 25% over the past six years. The commission also found that nearly half of these injuries nationwide affected individuals under 24 years old.

In 2022, New York State emergency departments reported 173 fireworks-related injuries, with 125 incidents occurring between June 18 and July 18. Of these cases, 25% involved patients aged 18 or younger.

"No one wants to spend their holiday in the emergency room or with a visit from the fire department because of injuries or fires caused by fireworks," Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said.

Here are common causes of fireworks-related injuries:

A fast-fuse firecracker explodes before it can be thrown.

A misguided rocket strikes a bystander.

A curious youngster goes to investigate why a firecracker "failed" to explode.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 19,500 reported fires are started by fireworks annually.