Long Island man loses hand and fingers in fireworks yard explosion: Police

A Long Island man severed his hand and three fingers when a firework exploded in his yard Saturday night, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Barry Nelson, 66, suffered severe injuries when a firework exploded in his yard on Eastern Avenue in Brentwood around 9 p.m., severing his left hand and three fingers on his right hand, according to police.

Nelson was taken to the Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.