New York Giants select Malik Nabers, Jets take Olumuyiwa Fashanu in first round of 2024 NFL draft
The New York Giants picked Malik Nabers with the 6th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft while the New York Jets took Olumuyiwa Fashanu with the 11th pick.
Nabers, a six-foot-tall wide receiver from LSU, spent three seasons playing for the Tigers, finishing his career as LSU's all-time leader in receiving yards.
Nabers will join Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Darren Waller, and other members of the Giants' passing attack, which turned in a disappointing season in 2023 thanks to injuries suffered by starting quarterback Daniel Jons and backup Tyrod Taylor.
The Giants have not had a receiver finish with 1,000 yards in a season since Odell Beckham Jr. did it in the 2018 season.
Olumuyiwa Fashanu is an offensive tackle who played for Penn State, where he earned All-American honors in 2023.
Fashanu was named the Big Ten's Rimington–Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year and will be tasked with helping protect quarterback Aaron Rodgers next season.