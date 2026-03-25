New York City's cost of living ranks highest among US cities: report

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The Brief New York City was named the No. 1 city for its increasing cost of living. The city's Consumer Price Index rose by 3.4% last year. More than 26,100 "cost-of-living" related searches were made each month in New York City.



Living in a major city comes with its added expenses, but a new study shows those costs are quickly increasing.

By the numbers:

The cost of living in New York City has risen the most when compared to other U.S. cities, according to a study by Plasma One.

The city's Consumer Price Index rose by 3.4% last year, which the report claims signals "widespread financial strain" — even on high earners.

Although residents are earning an average of $5,250each month, rent for a one‑bedroom apartment in the city center averages $4,564 a month, and essential monthly living costs amount to a monthly average of $1,646.

And it seems the city's concern is also increasing with more than 26,100 "cost-of-living" related searches made each month in New York City.

Big picture view:

San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle rounded out the Top 5, with fellow Northeast cities, Boston and Philadelphia, coming in sixth and seventh place.

Dig deeper:

To find the top 20 U.S. cities where the cost of living is rising the most, Plasma One analyzed several factors, including consumer price index, average housing costs, monthly salary, monthly costs, such as groceries, utilities, transportation, clothing, sports and leisure, and childcare, and search trends for "cost of living."