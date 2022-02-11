New York City worker vaccine deadline puts 3,000 jobs at risk

Friday is the deadline for New York City municipal workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose their jobs. About 1% of city employees are not vaccinated.

On Thursday, a judge denied a motion for a temporary restraining order by a group of unions.

The mass firing will be the largest worker reduction in response to a vaccine mandate in the country.

"We are not firing them," said Mayor Eric Adams during a briefing Thursday. "They are quitting. If you hire, you get this job, you have to be vaccinated. If you are not following the rules, you are making that decision."

About 95% of the city's 370,000 employees have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, an increase from 84% when the mandate was first announced in October.

Unvaccinated municipal workers have been on unpaid leave since November.

The vaccination rates among city employees are uneven.

The NYPD vaccination rate is 188%, Department of Correction 88%, FDNY 95%, Department of Sanitation 95%.

he United Federation of Teachers says 700 teachers face dismissal.