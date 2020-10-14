New York City winter outdoor dining guidelines

article

New York City has released its guidance for restaurants planning to continue to offer outdoor dining during the winter.

Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an Executive Order on Wednesday that will allow restaurants participating in the city’s Open Restaurants program to keep customers warm as temperatures fall in the coming months using heating devices.

Restaurants have the option of using electric radiant heaters, which can be used on the sidewalk and roadway setting setups, or natural gas radiant heaters or portable heaters fueled by propane, both of which can only be used on the sidewalk.

Restaurants with private outdoor seating space can also use heating devices with the guidance of the FDNY and the Department of Buildings.