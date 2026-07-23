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Cyclosporiasis in NYC tops 440 cases as health department investigates

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FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published July 23, 2026 1:48 PM EDT
Published July 23, 2026 1:48 PM EDT
Wellness Equity Alliance CEO on cyclosporiasis outbreak: "This is unprecedented"
Wellness Equity Alliance CEO on cyclosporiasis outbreak: "This is unprecedented"

Wellness Equity Alliance CEO on cyclosporiasis outbreak: "This is unprecedented"

Dr. Tyler Evans, New York City's chief medical officer during the COVID crisis, discusses precautions you can take amid the nationwide spike in cyclosporiasis cases.

The Brief

    • The NYC Health Department says it is investigating 447 cyclosporiasis cases since May 1.
    • Cases have been reported in at least 31 states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
    • Cyclosporiasis infections are spread by a foodborne parasite that is known to cause "explosive diarrhea."

New York City - New York City's health department said Thursday it's investigating 447 new cases of cyclosporiasis, the foodborne parasitic infection known to cause "explosive diarrhea," since May 1. 

By the numbers:

The majority of cyclosporiasis cases in New York City have been diagnosed since June 10, according to the city's latest data. 

Thirty-nine cases were reported between July 13 and 19. 

Cyclosporiasis has been reported in at least 31 states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

What you can do:

To prevent new Cyclospora infections from spreading, health officials said New Yorkers should continue with regular handwashing, thoroughly washing uncooked fruits and vegetables, and heating food to at least 158 degrees Fahrenheit whenever possible.

Cyclosporiasis can also be prevented by avoiding water or food that may be contaminated with stool, according to the health department. You should not drink directly from streams, lakes, springs or swimming pools, officials said. 

The infection does not spread from person-to-person. 

Doctor answers cyclosporiasis questions: How can you avoid it? What's the treatment?
Doctor answers cyclosporiasis questions: How can you avoid it? What's the treatment?

Doctor answers cyclosporiasis questions: How can you avoid it? What's the treatment?

Chief of Gastroenterology at Northwell Plainview Hospital, Dr. Kostas Sideridis, joined Newsroom Live with Dan Bowens to talk about the latest with the cyclosporiasis outbreak and the rising cases in New York City.

The backstory:

The CDC is investigating over 1,600 cyclosporiasis cases across five states, not including New York, that are linked to shredded iceberg lettuce, which has since been recalled

Federal health officials said they were also tracking outbreaks of cyclosporiasis nationally that are unrelated. 

What is cyclosporiasis? Foodborne parasitic infection spreads nationwide
What is cyclosporiasis? Foodborne parasitic infection spreads nationwide

What is cyclosporiasis? Foodborne parasitic infection spreads nationwide

Cyclosporiasis is a diarrheal illness caused by infection with the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which experts say is found in developing countries and is spread by food or water contaminated with feces.

The Source: This story is based on information from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygeine and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

New York CityHealth