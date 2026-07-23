The Brief The NYC Health Department says it is investigating 447 cyclosporiasis cases since May 1. Cases have been reported in at least 31 states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cyclosporiasis infections are spread by a foodborne parasite that is known to cause "explosive diarrhea."



New York City's health department said Thursday it's investigating 447 new cases of cyclosporiasis, the foodborne parasitic infection known to cause "explosive diarrhea," since May 1.

By the numbers:

The majority of cyclosporiasis cases in New York City have been diagnosed since June 10, according to the city's latest data.

Thirty-nine cases were reported between July 13 and 19.

Cyclosporiasis has been reported in at least 31 states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What you can do:

To prevent new Cyclospora infections from spreading, health officials said New Yorkers should continue with regular handwashing, thoroughly washing uncooked fruits and vegetables, and heating food to at least 158 degrees Fahrenheit whenever possible.

Cyclosporiasis can also be prevented by avoiding water or food that may be contaminated with stool, according to the health department. You should not drink directly from streams, lakes, springs or swimming pools, officials said.

The infection does not spread from person-to-person.

The backstory:

The CDC is investigating over 1,600 cyclosporiasis cases across five states, not including New York, that are linked to shredded iceberg lettuce, which has since been recalled.

Federal health officials said they were also tracking outbreaks of cyclosporiasis nationally that are unrelated.