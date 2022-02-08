NYC outdoor dining could become permanent

Outdoor dining may soon become a permanent fixture of New York City’s dining scene.

The City Council is holding a public hearing Tuesday to review proposed legislation that seeks to implement an outdoor dining licensing process.

Restaurants would have to pay $1,050 for an initial license, plus a $525 renewal fee.

City Council Member Majorie Velazquez, who sponsors the bill, argues that outdoor dining has served as a lifeline for restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Let’s be very honest and real. We were able to save over 100,000 jobs with this," she mentions.

John Arvanitis, the co-owner of Amylos in Astoria, can attest.

"If business owners are able to seat more customers, and in addition, that we are also able to employ more people… I think that this is something the city needs to keep at the forefront when making this decision," he explains.

However, the plan faces a lot of pushback.

Lower East Side community organizer Diem Boyd says one shed at the intersection of Stanton and Ludlow Streets is being used as a coat check so that the business has more space to use inside.

She also says the structures have brought poor conditions to her neighborhood.

"The amount of garbage, rats, the inability to see sight lines, like you know, what’s looking behind you," Boyd adds.

According to inspections and enforcement guidelines posted on the Department of Transportation’s website, the agency "works with restaurants to improve their setups with the goal of bringing more businesses into compliance whenever possible. Restaurants not in compliance will be subject to fines or removal after ample notice."