New York City Council bill aims to legalize bodega cats in stores

The Brief A City Council push seeks to protect bodega cats by overturning an old city rule that can penalize small shops for keeping them. The legislation would remove the city’s prohibition on cats in food retail establishments, arguing the rule no longer reflects New York City culture and everyday life. The proposal would not only decriminalize the presence of cats in bodegas but also establish voluntary programs to help owners keep the animals healthy.



A new push in the City Council aims to protect so-called "bodega cats," with lawmakers seeking to overturn an old city rule that can technically penalize small businesses for keeping the animals inside neighborhood shops.

City Council Member Frank Moreno is introducing legislation that would remove the city’s prohibition on cats in food retail establishments, arguing the rule no longer reflects New York City culture and everyday life in local bodegas.

‘Pro-small business, pro-animal and anti-rat’

What they're saying:

"Everyone in New York City loves bodega cats," Moreno said. "But technically they’re still illegal. All we’re trying to do is remove New York City’s outdated ban on bodega cats and replace it with a common sense approach."

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

The proposal would not only decriminalize the presence of cats in bodegas but also establish voluntary programs to help owners keep the animals healthy, including free vaccination services and spay and neuter options, according to Moreno.

Supporters of the bill say the animals are a fixture of neighborhood life, often serving a practical purpose by helping deter rodents in small stores across the five boroughs.

Under current city health regulations, however, food establishments can still face fines for having animals onsite, a rule critics say is inconsistently enforced and out of step with how many small businesses actually operate.

The renewed effort follows earlier attempts by former City Council Member and current Assembly Member Keith Powers, who first pushed to modernize the law last summer.

"This is about being pro-small business, pro-animal and anti-rat," Moreno said.

What's next:

The bill is expected to face further debate in the Council in the coming months as lawmakers weigh health code concerns against long-standing neighborhood tradition.