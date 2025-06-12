NYC aims to legalize bodega cats ‘fur-real’ this time

The Brief Council Member Keith Powers, who is also running for Manhattan Borough President, announced plans this week to introduce a bill that would legalize bodega cats. Despite their popularity, cats have been technically banned from stores that sell food under current New York laws. But that hasn't stopped them from becoming beloved neighborhood fixtures. Many New Yorkers say these cats are what make a bodega feel like home.



"A bodega without a bodega cat? You gotta be kidding me."

Council Member Keith Powers, who is also running for Manhattan Borough President, announced plans this week to introduce a bill that would legalize bodega cats.

The grassroots petition with over 12,000 signatures, helped inspire the new bill.

Are bodega cats legal?

Despite their popularity, cats have been technically banned from stores that sell food under current New York laws. But that hasn't stopped them from becoming beloved neighborhood fixtures.

This bill is the next step, and it gives these cats the recognition and protection they’ve always deserved. Let’s make it happen! — @bodegacatsofnewyork on Instagram

And when customers were asked whether they would choose a flower display over a cat, one shopper answered without hesitation, "cat all day."

One customer said, "It is adorable. The cat plays with everyone and people pet it all the time. My wife loves it and will be so happy to hear this bill is coming."

Take Mia, for example. She is the bodega cat on 69th Street and 2nd Avenue, a local celebrity featured regularly on Instagram and adored by customers who see her as part of the community.

The petition’s creator, Dan Rimada, launched the effort after years of documenting shop cats across the city.

"We started the petition because these cats are not just part of the store. They are part of the neighborhood. It means a lot that Keith Powers actually listened," the group wrote in a recent post.

The proposed legislation would create a certification system for bodega owners who meet humane standards. That includes regular veterinary checkups, spaying or neutering, proper feeding, and safe areas where the cats can rest without interfering with customers or merchandise.

Certification would also require proof that each cat has received its vaccinations and is living in healthy conditions, not locked away in basements or tucked into unsanitary corners. The bill also includes a free vaccination program for cats that are registered to bodegas.