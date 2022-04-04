New video released of suspect in slashing of woman in face in Bronx station

A 45-year-old woman who was slashed in the face inside a Bronx subway station continued to recover as police released new video of the suspect in her attack.

On Mar. 30 at about 10:55 p.m., the victim got into an argument with a man on the platform of the Fordham Road subway station when he took out a knife and slashed her in the face, said police.

Earlier reports from police indicated another woman was involved in the dispute. In an update from police Sunday, cops were only searching for a male suspect.

The man fled the station on Fordham Road near Grand Concourse.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where she was expected to recover.

In a new video released by police, the suspect could be seen inside a bodega located at 221 East 188 Street after the incident.

The man was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), CrimesStoppers.NYPDonline.org , or Twitter @NYPDTips .

A $3,500 reward was offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

The attack was one of a string of assaults inside the New York City subway system in recent weeks.

In one assault, a 29-year-old mother assaulted a 50-year-old man board the A, C, E line near Port Authority. The man reported the incident to the police at the next subway station.