Woman pulls knife, bites man in front of young children in string of shocking subway assaults

The NYPD is investigating a string of shocking assaults on the city's subway system including that of a woman pulling a knife on a man and then biting him in front of her children.

The 29-year-old mother assaulted the 50-year-old man just after midnight on board the A, C, E line near Port Authority. The man reported the incident to the police at the next subway station.

The woman was arrested. Her children - a four-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl- were placed in the care of the city's Administration for Children's Services.

Video from the scene shows police officers carrying each child outside the station on 8th Avenue.

About an hour earlier, a 45-year-old woman was slashed across the left side of her face following a dispute with a couple on the platform at the Fordham Road subway station.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where she was expected to recover.

The NYPD said they were looking for the man and the woman involved in the assault who fled on Fordham Road near Grand Concourse.

The man was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue jeans. The woman was last seen wearing a black jacket and black glasses.

In Lower Manhattan at about 3:55 p.m., a suspect got into an argument with a 47-year-old man aboard a No. 2 when he spit in the man and his wife's direction, said police. The couple exited the train when the suspect took out a knife and slashed the man in the right arm.

The man received multiple stitches at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

On Tuesday at about 2:15 p.m., a woman said she was trying to get off a no. 6 train in Union Square when she was chest bumped, punched in the face, and kicked in the eye and temple.

More police officers were stationed to the subway system to deal with the surge in crime underground during the de Blasio administration and under Mayor Eric Adams, but assaults remain common.

"I am seeing a lot more officers and passengers are telling me they see officers ride through the train," said Adams during an event Wednesday.

Earlier this month, New York City police arrested 143 people in the city's subways and removed 455 people from trains and stations in the first week of a crackdown on crime and the presence of homeless people in the transit system.

Mayor Eric Adams' office said the arrests and removals came as officers were enforcing subway rules barring smoking, drinking, sleeping across train seats, behaving aggressively, and riding without paying fares. NYPD officers also issued 1,553 tickets for rule violations.

