New animal shelter opens in Central Islip

The grand opening was held Friday at the Town of Islip’s new animal shelter in Central Islip.

"There are four viewing rooms, there are multiple stalls but there’s also a door to the outside so you can lift the door and they can run out and play," said Angie Carpenter, Supervisor of the Town of Islip.

The $9 million project was funded in part through state grants and municipal bonds issued by the town. Planning on this state-of-the-art facility started back in 2016.

"It’s upgraded air filtration system, technology has been upgraded, the staff is spaced apart they’re not cramped together," Carpenter said.

The close to 18,000 square foot space has 82 kennels, displays for dogs and cats, outdoor pens for exercise, a kitchen for food prep, and a full surgical suite. Important amenities for a facility like this.

"Beautiful kennels that should be easier to clean," said Teri Giacalon, supervisor of the Islip Animal Shelter. "We’re very excited about it."

This new shelter is a major upgrade from the old that was originally built in 1964. Construction here began last year and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, everything still managed to get finished on time.

The shelter continues to operate by appointment only. Adoption is $100 for cats and $125 for dogs. Money well spent according to volunteers who notice how much happier the animals as they transition to their new forever homes.