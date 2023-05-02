New state bill hopes to lift dog ban at NY state parks, beaches

A new state bill is hoping to lift the dog ban at New York state parks. Currently, dogs are banned from state parks, including beaches, with limited exceptions.

What's in the bill?

Dogs would still be prohibited from going within 100 feet of areas with endangered wildlife like the piping plovers.

They’d also have to be on leashes at all times, up to date on their vaccines, and be under direct supervision.

When the ban lift was proposed in the past, there had been concerns over possible sanitary issues.

Something clearly still on a lot of people’s minds.

"Unless someone’s cleaning up right after them … and people don’t do that," one beach goer told FOX 5.

The legislation was introduced last month.

Assembly Member Steve Stern has been in favor of the move for years.

"Anybody with a dog on Long Island these days knows how much more dog friendly so many facilities and so many businesses have become and so we believe this is the next natural step." — - Assemblyman Steve Stern

He says decisions as to when and where dogs could go at the state parks and beaches would be left up to local directors and stakeholders.

Another supporter of the bill, senator Monica Martinez says, NYS Parks’ Commissioner "… may restrict certain areas of the parks and beaches for the protection of park goers, natural landscape, and endangered birds/nesting. Patrons may be issued fines and citations for any violation if they do not comply with the rules."

Assemblyman Stern meantime says he’s confident the bill will pass over next few weeks.