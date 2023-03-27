3 dead, 1 critical after apparent overdose in New Rochelle

Three men are dead, and another is in critical condition, after an apparent overdose in New Rochelle, police said.

Police received a call Saturday around 2:45 p.m. from a man saying he was possibly overdosing, and that he was with three others who were also overdosing and unresponsive at 50 Fountain Place.

Three people are dead, and another is in critical condition, following the apparent overdose, police said. (FNTV)

According to police, they found the caller, as well as the three other unresponsive men, in a storage room at the location.

The caller was transported to a hospital. The three other men were pronounced dead, police said.

The names of the caller and the victims are being withheld at this time pending proper family notification.

It’s reportedly suspected the men overdosed on fentanyl.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 914-654-2300.

In New Jersey, the Bergen County Prosecutor announced last week that two arrests were made in the case involving five women who overdosed on fentanyl in the parking lot of the Shops at Riverside Mall.

Michelle Kerry Edoo, 29, died. The other four survived thanks to the overdose reversing medicine Narcan.

According to New Jersey medical examiners, fentanyl overdoses and deaths are skyrocketing.

"Across the country, it's been found in every type of drug on the street." — Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella

A decade ago, 42 of the more than 1,200 overdoses in New Jersey were connected to fentanyl. As of 2019, 75% of drug deaths in the state were caused by the deadly and dangerous drug.

"Across the country, it's been found in every type of drug on the street," said Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. "You have to assume that any drug, whether powder pill or vegetation, that is bought on the street or that is shared on the street contains fetanyl, and it can kill you."

There is a recovery and support hotline that you can call or text 24/7. That number is (201) 589-2976. There’s also a website.