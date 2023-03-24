Multiple arrests made in fentanyl overdose at Riverside Mall, one woman dies

The Bergen County Prosecutor announced today that two arrests have made in the case involving five women who overdosed on fentanyl last week in the parking lot of the Shops at Riverside Mall.

29-Year-old Michelle Kerry Edoo died. The other four survived thanks to the overdose reversing medicine, Narcan.

New Jersey medical examiners say fentanyl overdoses and deaths are skyrocketing. A decade ago, 42 of the more than 12-hundred overdoses in New Jersey were connected to fentanyl. As of 2019, 75% of drug deaths in the state were caused by this deadly and dangerous drug.

"Across the country it's been found in every type of drug on the street. You have to assume that any drug whether powder pill or vegetation that is bought on the street or that is shared on the street contains fetanyl, and it can kill you" said Mark Musella, the Bergen County Prosecutor.