New Nassau County executive says he won't enforce indoor mask mandate

Incoming Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is among several county executives in New York who said they would not enforce the new indoor mask mandate set forth by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"We are not in crisis in Nassau County," said Blakeman during FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York." "The governor made this mandate because there are problems in other parts of the state particularly in the Buffalo region which is 300 miles from Long Island. It is closer to Cleveland than it is to Long Island."

Hochul said the mandate was intended to curb the rising tide of COVID cases and hospitalizations during the winter months.

"The things going on up in Buffalo bare no resemblance to what's going on down here on Long Island," said Blakeman.

The Republican said he consulted with the county health commissioner and physicians who were part of his transition team in deciding to forgo enforcement of the mandate which requires everyone to wear a mask indoors in public places unless the venue has a vaccine requirement.

Blakeman also pointed to the fact nearly 98% of adults in Nassau County had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 1.5 million people live in the county.

A mask mandate would be enforced, added Blakeman, if the county entered a COVID crisis.

Four other counties including Orange, Dutchess, Rockland and Putnam were not enforcing the mandate which gave control to local governments.

"This is a very complicated problem, and obviously it is a concern. When the governor does things like this it makes people cynical. I think that is a danger. If there is a crisis people will not pay attention," said Blakeman.

The mandate took effect Monday and would be re-evaluated in January. It was in effect until Jan. 15, 2022.

The county executives for Erie, Monroe, Westchester and Suffolk county, to name a few, said they would enforce the mandate.