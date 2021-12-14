Expand / Collapse search

Vaccine mandate in effect for NYC children 5-11 years old

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 10:56AM
New York City
FOX 5 NY

NYC vax mandate for kids in public

Now children as young as 5 must show proof of at least one COVID dose for indoor dining, entertainment, gyms and to participate in high-risk extracurricular activities in New York City. These activities include sports, band, orchestra, and dance.

NEW YORK - Children 5-11 years old must now show proof of at least one COVID dose for indoor dining, entertainment, gyms and to participate in high-risk extracurricular activities in New York City. These activities include sports, band, orchestra, and dance. 

COVID-19 rules also include at least one vaccine dose for indoor restaurant dining, entertainment venues, and fitness centers for anyone 12 and older.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he is concerned about the omicron variant, the cold weather, and people gathering for the holidays. 

"We have to assume it's going to be widespread," said the mayor. "We have to assume it's going to give us a real challenge."

The mandate does not require children to have the vaccine to attend classes in schools.

Interview with NYC health commissioner

Dr. Dave Chokshi, the commissioner of health for New York City, talks about the latest trends in the coronavirus pandemic.

New Yorkers aged 12 and older will be required to show proof of two vaccine doses, instead of one, except for those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to dine indoors and attend events in theaters.

The mandate coincides with the one year anniversary of a critical care nurse in Queens became becoming the first person in the United States to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

RELATED: Supreme Court won't block New York's vaccine mandate for health workers

NY statewide indoor mask mandate begins Monday

New York's indoor mask mandate begins Monday, and while it may not change much for places in New York City that are already subject to vaccine requirements, businesses outside of New York are facing yet another change to their routine.