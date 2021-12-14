Vaccine mandate in effect for NYC children 5-11 years old

Children 5-11 years old must now show proof of at least one COVID dose for indoor dining, entertainment, gyms and to participate in high-risk extracurricular activities in New York City. These activities include sports, band, orchestra, and dance.

COVID-19 rules also include at least one vaccine dose for indoor restaurant dining, entertainment venues, and fitness centers for anyone 12 and older.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he is concerned about the omicron variant, the cold weather, and people gathering for the holidays.

"We have to assume it's going to be widespread," said the mayor. "We have to assume it's going to give us a real challenge."

The mandate does not require children to have the vaccine to attend classes in schools.

New Yorkers aged 12 and older will be required to show proof of two vaccine doses, instead of one, except for those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to dine indoors and attend events in theaters.

The mandate coincides with the one year anniversary of a critical care nurse in Queens became becoming the first person in the United States to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

