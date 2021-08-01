New mask mandate may be on the horizon as COVID cases continue to rise in NYC

article

According to the latest data from the CDC, New York City, Westchester County, Long Island, and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut are now areas with either "substantial" or "high" rates of community transmission of the coronavirus, as cases continue to quickly rise statewide.

Over 2,500 people tested positive for the coronavirus in New York on Saturday, bringing the state's positivity rate to 2.68%

While New York City's positivity rate as a whole is just 2.30%, Staten Island's positivity rate has jumped to 3.25%, a number which, once upon a time, would have triggered colored zones and closures.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce updated guidelines for indoor mask use on Monday, coming nearly a week after the CDC reversed its guidance urging Americans to once again wear masks indoors in areas with high transmission.

According to health officials, the delta variant's ability to rapidly spread is driving the new guidance.

"This virus has always been unpredictable, and in the face of the Delta variant, our hard-won progress is only as good as our determination to build on it," Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "The vaccine is free, safe and effective - and our strongest weapon in this ongoing fight. If you are still unvaccinated, you remain vulnerable and it is critical that you get your shot as quickly as possible."

Despite some alarming recent reports, Dr. Anthony Fauci says that breakthrough infections among the vaccinated remain rare, but when it happens, those people can spread the infection to others.

There is good news, however. Vaccination rates nationwide are up 56^ in the last two weeks, but officials say that people who choose not to get inoculated or refuse to wear masks are putting others at risk.

