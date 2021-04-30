New Jersey tops list of 'best pizza states'

The tristate pizza wars continue to rage on after another coal was thrown into the fire.

New Jersey, not New York, is the big cheese at the top of Food and Wine's list of the 10 Best Pizza States in America. And New York isn't even No. 2.

It was actually Connecticut that came in as the runner-up on the list. New York came in at No. 3.

Regardless if you agree with the list or not, at least you know you never have to go too far for good pie.