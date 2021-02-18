New Jersey snowfall totals
WESTFIELD, N.J. - A powerful winter storm is moving through the Northeast on Thursday and Friday, bringing snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The National Weather Service has posted weather alerts across parts of New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut.
The forecast calls for between 3 and 9 inches of snow, depending on the location. Here are snow and freezing rain reports from several areas in New Jersey, as reported by offices of the National Weather Service.
Location Amount Time/Date Provider
SNOWFALL REPORTS
Burlington County
Florence 5.2 in 1000 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
1 ESE Delran 2.1 in 0710 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Mount Laurel 1.7 in 1005 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Cinnaminson 1.2 in 0814 AM 02/18 Public
1 ENE Westampton Twp 1.2 in 0930 AM 02/18 Official NWS Obs
1 WNW South Jersey Regional 1.1 in 1040 AM 02/18 NWS Employee
1 NE Marlton 0.7 in 1100 AM 02/18 Public
1 ESE Leisuretowne 0.5 in 1028 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Gloucester County
Deptford Twp 0.5 in 0650 AM 02/18 Public
West Deptford Twp 0.5 in 0908 AM 02/18 Public
West Deptford Twp 0.5 in 1041 AM 02/18 Public
2 W Pitman 0.3 in 0927 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Hunterdon County
Whitehouse Station 1.5 in 0813 AM 02/18 Public
Mercer County
Trenton 8.0 in 1048 AM 02/18 Public
Hamilton Twp 7.9 in 1013 AM 02/18 Public
1 SE Robbinsville Twp. 6.7 in 0933 AM 02/18 Public
2 W Yardville 6.0 in 0808 AM 02/18 Public
Robbinsville Twp. 6.0 in 0915 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Hightstown 4.6 in 0700 AM 02/18 CO-OP Observer
Ewing 4.5 in 1044 AM 02/18 NWS Employee
Yardville 2.9 in 0723 AM 02/18 Public
3 NW Pennington 2.8 in 1030 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Middlesex County
Cranbury 3.9 in 1000 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
East Brunswick 3.0 in 1030 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Monmouth County
Freehold 6.5 in 0945 AM 02/18 Public
Eatontown 6.3 in 0915 AM 02/18 Public
2 N Tinton Falls 5.0 in 0839 AM 02/18 Public
1 NW Sea Bright 5.0 in 1019 AM 02/18 Public
Manalapan Township 4.3 in 0904 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Freehold Twp 3.4 in 0913 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Strathmore 2.0 in 0900 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Howell 1.8 in 0830 AM 02/18 Public
Morris County
Lake Hopatcong 1.4 in 1043 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Ocean County
Jackson 2.8 in 0900 AM 02/18 NWS Employee
Brick 1.5 in 0927 AM 02/18 Public
Jackson 1.0 in 0915 AM 02/18 Public
Somerset County
Branchburg Twp 1.0 in 0826 AM 02/18 Public
Warren County
Blairstown 1.5 in 1044 AM 02/18 Cocorahs
FREEZING RAIN REPORTS
Location Amount Time/Date Provider
Atlantic County
1 NW Atlantic City Internati 0.05 in 0854 AM 02/18 ASOS
Cumberland County
Millville Municipal Airport 0.08 in 0954 AM 02/18 ASOS
Gloucester County
Williamstown 0.05 in 0930 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter