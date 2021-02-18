article

A powerful winter storm is moving through the Northeast on Thursday and Friday, bringing snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The National Weather Service has posted weather alerts across parts of New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut.

The forecast calls for between 3 and 9 inches of snow, depending on the location. Here are snow and freezing rain reports from several areas in New Jersey, as reported by offices of the National Weather Service.

Location Amount Time/Date Provider

SNOWFALL REPORTS

Burlington County

Florence 5.2 in 1000 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Advertisement

1 ESE Delran 2.1 in 0710 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Mount Laurel 1.7 in 1005 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Cinnaminson 1.2 in 0814 AM 02/18 Public

1 ENE Westampton Twp 1.2 in 0930 AM 02/18 Official NWS Obs

1 WNW South Jersey Regional 1.1 in 1040 AM 02/18 NWS Employee

1 NE Marlton 0.7 in 1100 AM 02/18 Public

1 ESE Leisuretowne 0.5 in 1028 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Gloucester County

Deptford Twp 0.5 in 0650 AM 02/18 Public

West Deptford Twp 0.5 in 0908 AM 02/18 Public

West Deptford Twp 0.5 in 1041 AM 02/18 Public

2 W Pitman 0.3 in 0927 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms. iOS from Apple App Store or Android from Google Play Store

Hunterdon County

Whitehouse Station 1.5 in 0813 AM 02/18 Public

Mercer County

Trenton 8.0 in 1048 AM 02/18 Public

Hamilton Twp 7.9 in 1013 AM 02/18 Public

1 SE Robbinsville Twp. 6.7 in 0933 AM 02/18 Public

2 W Yardville 6.0 in 0808 AM 02/18 Public

Robbinsville Twp. 6.0 in 0915 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Hightstown 4.6 in 0700 AM 02/18 CO-OP Observer

Ewing 4.5 in 1044 AM 02/18 NWS Employee

Yardville 2.9 in 0723 AM 02/18 Public

3 NW Pennington 2.8 in 1030 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Middlesex County

Cranbury 3.9 in 1000 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter

East Brunswick 3.0 in 1030 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Monmouth County

Freehold 6.5 in 0945 AM 02/18 Public

Eatontown 6.3 in 0915 AM 02/18 Public

2 N Tinton Falls 5.0 in 0839 AM 02/18 Public

1 NW Sea Bright 5.0 in 1019 AM 02/18 Public

Manalapan Township 4.3 in 0904 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Freehold Twp 3.4 in 0913 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Strathmore 2.0 in 0900 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Howell 1.8 in 0830 AM 02/18 Public

Morris County

Lake Hopatcong 1.4 in 1043 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Ocean County

Jackson 2.8 in 0900 AM 02/18 NWS Employee

Brick 1.5 in 0927 AM 02/18 Public

Jackson 1.0 in 0915 AM 02/18 Public

Somerset County

Branchburg Twp 1.0 in 0826 AM 02/18 Public

Warren County

Blairstown 1.5 in 1044 AM 02/18 Cocorahs

FREEZING RAIN REPORTS

Location Amount Time/Date Provider

Atlantic County

1 NW Atlantic City Internati 0.05 in 0854 AM 02/18 ASOS

Cumberland County

Millville Municipal Airport 0.08 in 0954 AM 02/18 ASOS

Gloucester County

Williamstown 0.05 in 0930 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter

WEATHER RESOURCES

Apps and Tools

Fox 5 Weather Team on Twitter