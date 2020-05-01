New Jersey reopening progress report

article

Officials and businesses in New Jersey are working to slowly restore life to some semblance of normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Phil Murphy has appointed a panel of health care, business, finance, economics, labor, and education experts to advise him on how to safely restart various sectors. The governor had said that any plans to lift the stay-at-home order, restart the economy, and reopen schools have to prioritize public health.

———

WHAT HAS REOPENED OR IS SET TO REOPEN

WHAT IS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

STAY-AT-HOME ORDER STATUS: IN EFFECT

Read the text of the governor's Executive Order 107 here

SOCIAL DISTANCING ORDER STATUS: IN EFFECT

Read the text of the governor's Executive Order 104 here

———

"Our priority is to use science, data, and facts to put New Jersey on the road to recovery," Murphy said in a statement. "In order to restore economic health, we must first promote public health." He outlined the six principles that will guide his administration reopening process:

Demonstrate sustained reductions in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations Expand testing capacity Implement robust contact tracing Secure safe places and resources for isolation and quarantine Execute a responsible economic restart Ensure New Jersey's resiliency

"These key principles and metrics are critical for giving New Jerseyans confidence that we will reopen our state with our public health protocols firmly in place and our health care system prepared," Murphy said. "Restarting New Jersey's economy and returning people to work will be done methodically, strategically, and responsibly."

