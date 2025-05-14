Potential NJ Transit strike: These alternatives could help commuters

article

Several transportation services are establishing workarounds in preparation for disruptions due to a potential NJ Transit strike, which could suspend service as early as 12:01 a.m. May 16.

Delayed lane closures

What we know:

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced scheduled lane closures at Hudson River crossings will be delayed on the evenings of May 15 and 16 – these delayed closures are in anticipation of two Shakira concert shows being held those nights at MetLife Stadium.

The planned overnight closures will be delayed from 9 p.m. to at least 1 a.m. to accommodate the increase in vehicular traffic.

NJ Transit will not be operating train or bus service to MetLife Stadium for these shows due to the potential strike, which would begin on May 16.

Expanded bus service

NJ Transit has posted a contingency plan on their website. One aspect of this plan includes adding limited capacity to existing New York commuter bus routes.

The service noted that even with this plan, NJ Transit estimates that it can only carry 20 percent of current rail customers.

The routes that will be affected are as follows:

Northeast Corridor: 108, 112, 115 and 129 bus routes

North Jersey Coast Line: 116 and 133/135 bus routes

Raritan Valley Line: 112 and 113 bus routes

Morris & Essex Lines: 107 bus routes

Montclair-Boonton Lines: 193 and 324 bus routes

Main/Bergen County Lines: 145, 163, 164 and 190 bus routes

Pascack Valley Line: 163, 164 and 165 bus routes

NJ Transit will also be accepting valid rail tickets on buses.

Luxury bus company

Private bus company Boxcar will be launching emergency bus services for travelers affected by the potential strike.

Boxcar riders will be guaranteed seats, and the service has enhanced its schedule to accommodate the new commuters. The service has run routes out of Bergen, Essex, Morris, Somerset and Union counties, but just added a limited Metuchen line due to online demand.

Metro-North Railroad chimes in

Starting this week, Metro-North will cross-honor Port Jervis and Pascack Valley tickets on the Hudson and Harlem lines.

The Port Jervis and Pascack Valley Lines are NJ Transit rail lines that operate west of the Hudson River – both lines are operated under contract with Metro-North Railroad.