New Jersey man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman

A 27-year-old man from Somerset, New Jersey has been accused of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman, authorities said.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, Antonio Galindo-Salazar was arrested on Jan. 25 in Franklin Township and charged with second-degree sexual assault.

The alleged incident happened back in June 2022 in Franklin Township.

The prosecutor’s office said they received information that an adult woman was alleging she was sexually assaulted. She was interviewed by a detective, where she stated she had been drinking alcohol at a residence.

The victim then stated she later woke up in a bedroom to find Galindo-Salazar on top of her, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Galindo-Salazar is lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533.