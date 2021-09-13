New Jersey death toll from Ida now 30

Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that the death toll from the remnants of Hurricane Ida rose to 30 — up one from last week. The governor didn't give any further details.

This is the first update since authorities announced last week that they found two bodies in the Passaic River.

Murphy also urged any residents of the state's 11 counties under FEMA's major disaster declaration who were affected by the storm to file a claim with the federal government. The counties are Bergen, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, and Union.

"I am ever grateful to [President Biden] and his team, to our federal delegation, to numerous state legislators, and all the county and local officials who've been working hard alongside our team to get our families and businesses back on their feet after the floods," Murphy said.

Residents can get help at DisasterAssistance.gov .

With The Associated Press.