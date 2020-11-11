NJ attorney general quarantining after staffer tests positive for coronavirus

The attorney general of New Jersey is quarantining at home after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

Communications director Steven Barnes said that Attorney General Gurbir Grewal immediately took a rapid test that came back positive, but that a different follow-up test returned a negative result.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal (Photo by Tim Larsen/Office of the Attorney General)

Barnes said Grewal, who has no symptoms, is following federal and state health guidance and quarantining at home while officials notify everyone who may have come into contact with him during the potential infection window. Grewal came into contact with the staff member at the workplace Monday, Barnes said.

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a tweet Wednesday that he was keeping Grewal in his prayers. Murphy communications director Mahen Gunaratna said the governor hadn't been in contact with Grewal. Barnes says the attorney general will continue to perform his duties virtually while quarantined.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest