Never before heard demo recording by Whitney Houston sells as $1M NFT

A never-before-heard demo recording of six-time Grammy winner Whitney Houston was just sold at auction for nearly one $1 million ($999,999 to be exact).

The Whitney Houston " One of " NFT was recorded by the legendary singer when she was just 17 years old in New Jersey.

The lucky collector will also receive a digital video created by the 17-year-old critically-acclaimed breakout artist Diana Sinclair who says the project brings Whitney’s legacy into the modern space.

"Whitney’s genius is still being appreciated by a younger generation that understands the empowerment of a legend" Pat Houston, manager of the Whitney Houston Estate, told FOX 5 .

"Whitney at 17 realized that she had a gift and stayed the course after recording this song! It is a reminder to any young person that you can only achieve if you believe in yourself! Whitney believed!" said Pat Houston.

Proceeds from the auction go to the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation - a non-profit that empowers and provides resources to young people.

Whitney Houston arrives at the Clive Davis and The Recording Acedemy's Annual Pre-Grammy Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.(Getty Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

This historic auction comes as production just wrapped in Boston on-set of the Whitney Houston biopic titled "I Wanna Dance with Somebody"… starring Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis, and Naomi Ackie as Whitney.

