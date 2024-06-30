Nassau County's Chief of Patrol, Kevin Canavan, dies of 9/11-related cancer

article

Nassau County's Chief of Patrol Kevin G. Canavan has died from a 9-11 related cancer, officials said.

Canavan spent 39 years as an officer.

"Chief Canavan was always a "Cops Cop" and the rank and file loved working for and with him. Kevin would always roll up his sleeves and get the job done no matter how long it may have taken," Nassau Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder.

He started on May 31, 1985, and worked his way up from a police officer to Chief of Patrol.

Canavan recently received the 2024 Theodore Roosevelt Award for his unwavering work ethic, despite battling a 9/11-related cancer contracted during the rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero.

"Our hearts, prayers, and condolences go out to the entire Canavan family, their friends, and the Nassau County Police Department during our shared time of grief," the Nassau County Police Department said.

Ryder said Canavan worked in his hospital bed to go over the Operational Plan for the Cricket World Cup held a few weeks ago.

"Need I say more, this was classic Chief of Patrol Kevin Canavan, always serving the department, even when seriously ill. Kevin will be sorely missed for his dedication to law enforcement and even more missed by many others, as he was so dedicated to his family and friends. My condolences go out to all," Ryder said.

Funeral service information has not been released at this time.