Nassau County mask ban: Many concerned over 'possibility of bias and hate crimes'

One state senator is cautioning Nassau County legislators after they voted to ban masks in public earlier this week.

The bill was introduced by Nassau County Legislator Mazi Pilip in response to individuals hiding their identities.

"I am concerned about the possibility of bias and hate crimes stemming from this new mask prohibition legislation." — New York State Senator Iwen Chu, 17th District

The move makes wearing a mask in public a misdemeanor, which opponents of the bill say infringes on 1st Amendment rights.

The Republican-controlled legislature voted along party lines to ban the masks to prevent the rise in mask-wearing protesters.

New York State Senator Iwen Chu, who represents Brooklyn, says that she's concerned about the possibility of bias.

In a statement posted on X, Chu said that she agrees that bad behavior hidden behind masks should have consequences, but that legislation like the mask ban, "could lead to anti-Asian hate and discrimination towards the mask needed population due to health, cultural, and religious reasons."

Chu says that people wear masks for a variety of reasons, including health, and that it's also a common practice in many Asian cultures, especially in the aftermath of SARS and COVID-19.



"I urge lawmakers to carefully consider the potential impacts on our diverse communities before enacting such a measure," she wrote.

Supporters claim the bill would keep protesters who commit acts of harassment or violence from evading accountability.

"Unless someone has a medical condition or a religious imperative, people should not be allowed to cover their face in a manner that hides their identity when in public," County Executive Bruce Blakeman said in a statement.

"Legislation like this may lead to anti-Asian hate and discrimination…" — New York State Senator Iwen Chu, 17th District

The move comes less than two months after New York Gov. Kathy Hohchul said she was also considering banning masks in the New York City subway system.

Philip says the policy is meant for those who intend to cause harm, leaving it up to police discretion.

"Jewish people being attacked by face-covered protesters--I'm calling them terrorist supporters, to be honest," Pilip told FOX 5 in June.

Mask bans in NYC

New York passed a law banning face masks in public in the 1800s as a response to protests over rent. It was suspended in 2020 by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo as part of a pandemic public health campaign, and masks were also made mandatory for subway riders until September 2022.

The mask ban previously had drawn criticism from civil rights groups that argued it was selectively enforced to break up protests where people wanted to hide their identities to avoid legal or professional repercussions.

Nassau County mask ban

No specific plan has been announced to enact such a ban in Nassau County, but lawmakers say medical conditions or religious imperatives will be excused.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said officers would know the difference between someone wearing a mask for criminal reasons and someone wearing it for medical or religious purposes.

However, he did not explain how exactly.

The wearing of face coverings in public has declined since COVID-19 deaths abated, but many still use them.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, is expected to sign the bill.