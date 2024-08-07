Why is there a mask ban in Nassau County, NY?

Wearing a mask in public could soon land you a misdemeanor or a $1,000 fine in Nassau County, Long Island.

The Republican-controlled legislature voted along party lines to ban the masks in response to the rise in mask-wearing protesters.

Supporters claim the bill would keep protesters who commit acts of harassment or violence from evading accountability.

Others say the bill is a violation of First Amendment rights.

In a contentious meeting on Monday, the chambers were packed with dozens of public speakers for and against the bill.

All 12 Republicans in the legislature voted in favor of the measure, while the body’s seven Democrats abstained.

"Unless someone has a medical condition or a religious imperative, people should not be allowed to cover their face in a manner that hides their identity when in public." — Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman

The move comes less than two months after New York Gov. Kathy Hohchul said she was also considering banning masks in the New York City subway system.

"We will not tolerate individuals using masks to evade responsibility for criminal or threatening behavior," Hochul said in June. "My team is working on a solution, but on a subway, people should not be able to hide behind a mask to commit crimes."

Nassau County mask ban

No specific plan has been announced to enact such a ban in Nassau County, but lawmakers say medical conditions or religious imperatives will be excused.

Mineola, N.Y.: Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman speaks to the crowd during his State of the County address held at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building in Mineola, New York on March 6, 2024. (Photo by Steve Pfost/Newsday RM Expand

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said officers would know the difference between someone wearing a mask for criminal reasons and someone wearing it for medical or religious purposes.

However, he did not explain how exactly.

Who opposes the ban?

The New York Civil Liberties Union claims the mask ban is an infringement on free speech rights.

Nassau County regional director Susan Gottehrer says "masks protect people who express political opinions that are unpopular," and "Making anonymous protest illegal chills political action and is ripe for selective enforcement, leading to doxxing, surveillance, and retaliation against protesters."

The wearing of face coverings in public has declined since COVID-19 deaths abated, but many still use them.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, is expected to sign the bill.

Mask bans in NYC

New York passed a law banning face masks in public in the 1800s as a response to protests over rent. It was suspended in 2020 by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo as part of a pandemic public health campaign, and masks were also made mandatory for subway riders until September 2022.

The mask ban previously had drawn criticism from civil rights groups that argued it was selectively enforced to break up protests where people wanted to hide their identities to avoid legal or professional repercussions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.