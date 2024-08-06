Nassau County bans masks in public. Here's what happens if you're caught with one

Nassau County legislators voted to ban masks in public during a Monday night meeting.

Lawmakers voted along party lines to ban the masks, with 12 votes in agreement and seven abstaining.

The move makes wearing a mask in public a misdemeanor, which opponents of the bill say infringes on 1st Amendment rights.

The bill was introduced by Nassau County Legislator Mazi Phillip in response to individuals hiding their identities.

New York mask ban

County lawmakers went head-to-head in a heated debate on Monday.

Republicans claim the law is for those who intend to cause harm.

Many say that the law is a complete violation.

"Unless someone has a medical condition or a religious imperative, people should not be allowed to cover their face in a manner that hides their identity when in public," County Executive Bruce Blakeman said in a statement.

FILE- People in masks.

Phillip says the policy is meant for those who intend to cause harm, leaving it up to police discretion.

"Jewish people being attacked by face-covered protesters--I'm calling them terrorist supporters, to be honest," Phillip told FOX 5 in June.

What happens if you wear a mask in public?

Phillip says recent attacks against the Jewish community have been done by individuals wearing a mask, looking to conceal their identity.

The new law would ban facial coverings on public property for people over 16.

The law also proposes that anyone caught with a mask could face up to a year in jail as well as a $1,000 fine.