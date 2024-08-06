Expand / Collapse search

Nassau County bans masks in public. Here's what happens if you're caught with one

Published  August 6, 2024 9:56am EDT
Nassau County lawmakers pass mask ban

Nassau County legislators voted along party lines to ban face masks. The move made it a misdemeanor, but opponents of the bill say it infringes on first amendment rights. FOX 5 NY’s Lissette Nuñez has the details.

NEW YORK - Nassau County legislators voted to ban masks in public during a Monday night meeting. 

Lawmakers voted along party lines to ban the masks, with 12 votes in agreement and seven abstaining.

The move makes wearing a mask in public a misdemeanor, which opponents of the bill say infringes on 1st Amendment rights. 

The bill was introduced by Nassau County Legislator Mazi Phillip in response to individuals hiding their identities. 

County lawmakers went head-to-head in a heated debate on Monday. 

Republicans claim the law is for those who intend to cause harm. 

Many say that the law is a complete violation. 

"Unless someone has  a medical condition or a religious imperative, people should not be allowed to cover their face in a manner that hides their identity when in public," County Executive Bruce Blakeman said in a statement. 

Phillip says the policy is meant for those who intend to cause harm, leaving it up to police discretion. 

"Jewish people being attacked by face-covered protesters--I'm calling them terrorist supporters, to be honest," Phillip told FOX 5 in June. 

What happens if you wear a mask in public? 

Phillip says recent attacks against the Jewish community have been done by individuals wearing a mask, looking to conceal their identity.

The new law would ban facial coverings on public property for people over 16.

The law also proposes that anyone caught with a mask could face up to a year in jail as well as a $1,000 fine.