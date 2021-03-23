Nassau Coliseum vaccination site opens

On Tuesday, New Yorkers over age 50 became eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine and the Nassau Coliseum began operating as a vaccination site.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state can expand eligibility because the federal government has promised more vaccine supply. Still, as we see eligibility expand, a lot of New Yorkers are questioning if there are even enough appointments available to match the demand, especially when so many seniors are still having difficulties making appointments.

"We are not quite there yet, we are still having more demand and supply," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. "But it is starting to catch up and I feel like the deluge will open."

The county executive also said we need to have the infrastructure in place when more supply comes in.

It wasn't completely smooth sailing, however, at Nassau Coliseum, which is in Uniondale, on Day 1. Workers at the site confirmed to FOX 5 NY that the website had a glitch. So for now, walk-ins are allowed.

Tracy Tolpin, 54, of Huntington, was one of those walk-ins. She said the website wasn't allowing people over 50 to book a slot based on age alone.

"The website wasn't working and you couldn't register unless you had a comorbidity or worked in one of those special populations," Tolpin.

