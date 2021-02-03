Expand / Collapse search

Murphy to increase capacity at some businesses, venues to 35%

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY
article

Beginning Feb. 5 at 6 a.m., some businesses and venues can increase their indoor capacities to 35 percent, announced Gov. Phil Murphy. (FOX 5 NY)

NEW JERSEY - NJ Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that he would be signing an executive order increasing the capacity allowed at some businesses and venues from 25 % to 35 %.

Citing declining COVID hospitalization rates, the governor said restaurans, gyms and other businesses could increase their capacity beginning Friday at 6 a.m. Restaurants can stay open past 10 p.m.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Under the executive order Murphy will sign Wednesday, the maximum numer of people allowed inside for religious ceremonies or services, wedding ceremonies, political activities, memorial service or funerals will be capped at 150.

Despite the slight easing, there were 2,986 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state with 52 deaths reported a day earlier.

RELATED: NJ TIGHTENS RESTRICTIONS ON VENUES

>MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE