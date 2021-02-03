Murphy to increase capacity at some businesses, venues to 35%

article

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that he would be signing an executive order increasing the capacity allowed at some businesses and venues from 25 % to 35 %.

Citing declining COVID hospitalization rates, the governor said restaurans, gyms and other businesses could increase their capacity beginning Friday at 6 a.m. Restaurants can stay open past 10 p.m.

Under the executive order Murphy will sign Wednesday, the maximum numer of people allowed inside for religious ceremonies or services, wedding ceremonies, political activities, memorial service or funerals will be capped at 150.

Despite the slight easing, there were 2,986 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state with 52 deaths reported a day earlier.

