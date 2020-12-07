New Jersey's tightened restrictions on gatherings go into effect

New Jersey's latest round of restrictions limiting outdoor gatherings went into effect Monday morning.

Last week. Gov. Phil Murphy announced outdoor gatherings would be limited to just 25 people beginning at 6 a.m. Dec. 7. Murphy had also announced the Garden State would be halting indoor youth and adult sports in a ban that went into place over the weekend.

That number is down from a maximum of 150 people, and also marks a return to limits that were in place back in May and June.

Exceptions to the outdoor gathering limit include religious or political activities, funerals, memorial services, and wedding ceremonies.

On Monday, Murphy announced the state had reported 3,573 new positive cases, pushing the statewide total over the past nine months to 371,579.

Outdoor dining is unaffected by the new order.

Indoor event gatherings remain limited to just 10 people under restrictions imposed earlier. Under those guidelines, religious services, weddings, and funerals are among events that could continue but were limited to 25% of a room’s capacity, up to 150 people.

