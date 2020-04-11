Murphy orders NJ Transit to reduce capacity by 50%; requires face masks when walking into restaurants, bars

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Saturday that he has signed an executive order directing NJ Transit and all private carriers to cut the capacity for riders on all trains, buses light rail vehicles and paratransit vehicles to 50 percent in order to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The order also requires public transit riders to wear a face covering when traveling, and requires residents to wear a face covering if walking into a restaurant or bar for takeout orders.

The executive order goes into effect at 8 p.m. on Monday, April 13.

Murphy also announced that the state had seen an additional 251 coronavirus deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,183. He also announced another 3,599 positive coronavirus cases in the state, bringing the total to 58,151.

“I know hearing the daily numbers can be scary,” Murphy said. “But we cannot let up.”

On Saturday, the death toll from coronavirus in the United States reached nearly 20,000, overtaking Italy for the highest death toll in the world.

Advertisement

In the U.S., New York, New Jersey and Connecticut account for nearly half of all the coronavirus cases in the United States.